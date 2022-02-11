BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The town of Greenwood is coming together to support one of their police officers who lost his wife and Bossier City home in a fire early Friday morning.

According to Chief Shayne Gibson, Officer Laun D. Harris, Jr was on patrol in Greenwood when he received the call that his family’s home in the 1700 block of Allison Avenue was on fire. When the officer returned home he was told that his wife died inside the home and his teenage grandson escaped with minor scrapes and burns and was treated at a local hospital.

“The Town of Greenwood has come together and is working to collect clothing, food, and toiletries for Senior Officer Harris and his grandson,” Gibson said in a statement released early Friday afternoon.

A bank account was set up in the name of “Laun Dale Harris, Jr Benefit Fund” at the Whitney Hancock Bank at 8360 W. 70th Street, Greenwood La. 71033. Donations can be made in person or mailed to the bank.

Chief Gibson also expressed a very special thank you to the Bossier City Fire and Police Departments for their assistance this morning.