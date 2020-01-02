Community remembers fallen Panola County deputy

CARTHAGE, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Panola County Sheriff’s Deputy shot while on duty Tuesday is being remembered for his selfless service.

The community starting the new year mourning the loss of Deputy Chris Dickerson, 28.

“Everywhere you go it’s jsut like the air’s been knocked out of everybody,” said Panola County Sheriff Kevin Lake.

Dickerson served with the department eight years. That service was cut short when Dickerson was shot during a traffic stop.

“It just breaks my heart that any peace officer and their family would have to go through this,” said Rodney Lawrence.

Dozens gathered outside the Hawthorne Funeral Home Wednesday night as a procession delivered Dickerson’s body back home, following an autopsy in Dallas.

Meanwhile, a patrol car memorial outside the sheriff’s office continues to grow with people leaving condolences for Dickerson’s family. He leaves behind a wife and two young girls.

“He cannot be replaced,” said Lake. “Always had a smile on his face, even in rough situations. He’s the guy people would look to for encouragement.”

Hundreds of people also packed Still Waters Cowboy Church Wednesday night for a prayer vigil. Those in attendance remembered the young man who sacrificed his life in service to his community.

“This young man didn’t deserve to go like that,” said Donna Richard. “Just need to pray for the family and the town, because our whole town is very sad right now. But, God will be with all of us and we will get through it.”

Funeral services for Dickerson are set for 2 p.m. Saturday at the Carthage Civic Center.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.