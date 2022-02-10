SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A project 15 years in the making got underway today in Shreveport’s MLK neighborhood.

Community Renewal International breaks ground on a new ‘Friendship House’ on Legardy Street.

A ‘Friendship House’ serves as a community center in a home. It’s a place for after-school education programs, GED courses, art and music lessons, and so much more.

The home is paid for by the Kansas City Southern Railway Company.

Their CEO, Pat Ottensmeyer, says the Fortune 500 company has more employees in Shreveport than it does at its corporate headquarters in Kansas City so the decision to invest in the community was an easy one.

“I hope that this is something that our company and our employees will see and take enormous pride, and be involved in,” said Ottensmeyer. “If you build up a neighborhood. You build up companies. You build up institutions. You build up everything. And we are a part of this neighborhood.

“They said we are really interested in a long-term plan for the neighborhood, and that was music to my ears,” added Community Renewal Associate Coordinator Dr. Mike Leonard. “Transformation is a long-term process.”

Patrick and Caronda Drew will live in the home and serve as the Community Coordinators spending time with neighbors, earning their trust. According to Community Renewal, the relationships they form become a foundation for residents achieve goals in education, leadership, and safety.

Community Renewal operates 10 Friendship Houses in five Shreveport-Bossier City neighborhoods.