Community shows support for residents, employees of Shreveport senior living facility

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In this era of social distancing, being separated from family and friends can be difficult – especially during the holiday.

That’s why some people in Shreveport are driving home a message of love and support to employees and residents at an area assisted living community.

One by one, vehicles slowly crawled by Brookdale Senior Living in Shreveport Friday afternoon.

“It’s a beautiful day just to be out and be in your car, and just to spread some joy,” said Patricia Krippener.

Everyone participating in a “Parade of Love.”

“I think they’re gonna be happy,” said Parker Johnson.

The idea spread over social media overnight, as fears of spreading the coronavirus are preventing people from being together.

“It’s been pretty hard, especially on my mother,” said Scott Reeks, whose mom lives at Brookdale. “She hadn’t been able to get out of her room or anything like that because of the coronavirus, so it’s really been hard on her. It’s been hard on us, too, not being able to go see her.”

So, the community is sharing signs that they care.

“I think that these are uncharted waters and we’re working together as a community to help each other,” said Michelle Johnson. “And, to find new ways, if we can’t do things the way we used to, to find new ways to be able to do them.”

Vehicles were decorated with encouraging words and protective masks.

“I am so excited to see such a love and support for our community,” said Dalton Smiley. “There’s just been so many people out here. Honestly, I can’t even see the end of the cars, there’s so many of them.”

Nearly 100 cars created a non-traditional traffic jam with kindness by the carload.

“It’s awesome,” said Emily Petzold. “The turnout is amazing and we’re so glad that this many people have come to show their love and support.”

