Community speaks on storm damage in Minden

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Heavy storms Thursday night and Friday morning caused closed roads, fallen trees , and thousands of power outages all throughout the streets of Minden.

Homes and properties were also damaged, especially in the downtown area.

“This is the worst damage that we’ve had probably in like 25 or 30 years,” said Minden Mayor Terry Gardner.

Gardner described the damage as “horrific,” but commended the community, who, he said, came together to get things back up and running.

“We’ve got people out with chainsaws, our fire department, line crews, different groups in town that are out clearing our streets,” he said, adding that the First United Methodist church was feeding first responders and clean-up crews.

Seventy-Five percent of the roads were cleared by Friday morning, Gardner said, and the rest was cleared by the afternoon.

Power outages were restored at health facilities by early Friday, and the City has since been working on restoring power outages in other areas.

“We’re expecting to have our total power restored, possibly by the end of Saturday,” Gardner said.

A local business, the Broken Bean, was without power on Friday, and the manager said the property sustained major damage.

“Our patio furniture was all in the middle of the road, the view were so obstructed, we had no idea what was hit, but we knew the tree had fallen down at our back patio,” said Jennifer Galentine, the manager at the Broken Bean.

Galentine said she didn’t expect the aftermath to be this bad, but said when they got to town and saw the trees down they were shocked.

Trees were down all across the road, some landed on top of houses, another on a church youth building.

Howard Mcmurrian, senior warden, of St. John’s Episcopal Church, said he received a text at 8 a.m. from the church’s secretary saying there had been some “significant damage.” He said the church’s youth building had a tree fall on it, which tore up the porch and punctured a hole in the ceiling.

McMurrian added that after clean-up crews finish, the church will have to deal with reconstruction, which can take a bit longer since the insurance company has to get involved and tell them how to move forward.

But, he said he was grateful that it only happened to the youth building and the rest of the church property wasn’t damaged.

Gardner said despite everything, the people of the town are patient and most importantly, resilient.

“They know that we take care of them, We take care of each other. They know as soon as we can get there, we’ll be there,” he said.