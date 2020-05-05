Company brings gas pump to Shreveport hospital, fills healthcare worker tanks for free

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hundreds of healthcare employees have a full tank of gas, thanks to community donations.

A parking lot at Willis-Knighton Medical Center was turned into a mini gas station Monday.

Frontline healthcare heroes lined up to fill their cars with free gasoline from Delta Fuels and fill their stomachs with a free meal from Shane’s Seafood & Barbecue.

The businesses contacted the healthcare system to provide the services as a way to give back to everyone who’s been helping fight the pandemic.

“We’re so grateful,” said Vanessa Love, Willis-Knighton employee. “We’re thankful for the community for helping us and we’re here to support everybody. Take care of patients. And hopefully everything goes back together and we get everybody back on track.”

All 7,800 Willis-Knighton employees were invited to participate.

