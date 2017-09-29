Company employee arrested for theft

An employee of Loomis Armored US was arrested this week for stealing money from the company, said Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator.

Alexischanel Wimberly, 26, of Bossier City, was arrested Thursday after an investigation determined she had been involved in an internal theft resulting in the loss of $6,500.

Wimberly’s job duties were to balance and audit accounts for Loomis.

The theft, which took place over five months, was discovered by the branch manager and loss prevention manager at the company.

Caddo Sheriff’s Detective Jeremy Edward investigated the case for the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force. Following his investigation, Wimberly was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for Felony Theft.