Confederate group says they requested removal of monument from Claiborne Parish courthouse lawn

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A member of the organization that donated a confederate monument to Claiborne Parish 80 years ago says they are behind the police jury vote Thursday to remove it from the courthouse lawn.

The Claiborne Parish Police Jury voted unanimously Thursday, to remove the 9-foot, 8,000-pound monument.

“The Sons of the Confederate Veterans made a request for the removal, because of potential threats against the monument,” said Brian McClure, who is the North East Brigade Commander for the Sons Of The Confederate Veterans, which owns the monument.

He’s says there have been rumors and threats about damage being done to the monument.

“There had been some social media threats against the monument and you know what we see on the news today you really can’t take anything lightly.”

According to McClure, the Claiborne Parish Police Jury has agreed to help with the removal. Right now, McClure says they’re in the process of finding a business to do a survey to see just how much it will cost.

“Yes, they gon’ help with removal cost, we don’t have a specific amount at the moment.”

McClure says the removal will happen as soon as possible.

“Nothing like years or anything like that, it’ll be moved as soon as we can make sure that it is done properly and handled properly.”

For Sandra Young, who lives and works in Homer, they’re losing history.

“The people that fought back then they deserved this and it didn’t matter what nationality that they was they fought for us and that’s a remembrance of them.”

“It’s not a black and white thing, blacks and whites fought in that war for our country and it’s sad that is our history,” said her co-worker, Jerri Cook.

McClure says it hasn’t been decided yet where the monument will go, but this piece of history will still live on.

“It changes over time from people different perspectives, but it’s a part of who and what we are and we learn from that, the good and the bad,” said McClure.

