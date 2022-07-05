CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Confederate monument that stood for more than 115 years outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse in downtown Shreveport is now settling into a new home in De Soto Parish.

The $782,000 contract to relocate the Confederate monument was finalized in March, after years of legal battles and delays. Work to dismantle the 30-foot-tall granite and marble monument began in late May.

Confederate monument moved to De Soto battlefield site (Courtesy: Caddo Parish Commission)

A new concrete slab has been poured in the area outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse where a Confederate monument stood for 115 years before it was removed in June and relocated to a battlefield site on private property in De Soto Parish. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

The marble and granite monument was commissioned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy and erected between 1902 and 1906 on the grounds of the Caddo Parish Courthouse, which was built in 1926, where two previous courthouses stood. One of those original courthouses even served as the state capital of Louisiana during the Civil War.

According to the parish, the entire removal and relocation process recently wrapped up and the monument has been reassembled at a Pleasant Hill battlefield site on private property off of Hwy 173 in De Soto Parish.

“All the pieces have been moved and relocated to the private site and have been reconstructed at that site,” Caddo Parish Communications Manager Krystle Beauchamp said Tuesday. “And really for us, the only thing that remained was making sure that that area where the statue was removed was safe and open to citizens as they entered the courthouse.”

A new concrete slab has been poured in the area where the monument once stood outside the courthouse. A temporary fence will remain around the slab until it cures.

There is no word yet on what, if anything, might take its place.