Congressman opposes Lafayette Public Library's "Drag Queen Story Hour"

LAFAYETTE, La. - (KLFY) U.S. representative for U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins (R-Dist. 3) has weighed in a Lafayette Public Library event that has caused controversy. Drag Queen Story Time is scheduled to be held from 2-3 p.m. Oct. 6 at the library's main branch.

The event is sponsored by the Delta Lambda Chi, a gay fraternity founded in 1986, that has provisional status at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

“Drag Queen Story Hour,” was launched in December 2015 at the San Francisco Public Library, and adopted by the Brooklyn Public Library in the summer of 2016. Since then, it has been held in libraries, bookstores, recreation centers and parks across the United States, Canada and England.

Higgins posted his opinion on his campaign page: I am extremely concerned at the news that the Lafayette Public Library would hold an LGBQT Drag Queen Story Time for 3-6 year-olds.

While the fraternity performing this bizarre stunt claims that their LGBQT Drag Queen program will teach diversity, it would no doubt expose children to affairs which are best kept amongst (sic) adults, and by tradition, private.

I question the judgement (sic) of the Lafayette Public Library Board. Our children deserve library programming that is educational, reflective of our traditional American, Christian principled values, and very importantly, age appropriate.

The Drag Queens certainly have 1st Amendment rights which all Patriots support. However, conservative Americans have the right to object to such an affront, and further, we have the right to... as a people... withhold funding for public entities which defy our common voice.

Finally, the very purpose of this incredibly inappropriate event should be questioned. The intrusion of the LGBQT Drag Queen realm into the Lafayette community, targeting our youngest children within a publicly funded venue, can only reflect the leftist agenda to deconstruct gender across America.”