Construction set to begin this summer on draining ditch in Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Construction on a major drainage ditch in Bossier Parish is set to begin this summer.

According to Bossier City, the ditch is in the Dogwood subdivision. This project will help move stormwater out of the area more quickly.

Engineers and representatives of utility companies met Tuesday at the drainage ditch’s crossing at White Oak Drive. to discuss the route of the project and the location of utility lines along the way.

Assistant Parish Engineer Eric Hudson said the improvements would cover roughly 1,400 feet from just north of White Oak Dr. to the South Dogwood subdivision.

The city says the total cost of the project is estimated between $800,000 and $900,000.