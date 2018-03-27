Construction Update: End in sight for Shed Road project

The construction of Shed Road in Bossier has taken longer then expected.

It is one of ten road projects going on in Bossier right now, but un-forseen problems have caused delays.

“This project impacts more citizens then most of the other projects do, and of course like I said, there’s problems on every project but this one just had more then its fair share, and in the other projects, they rock along” said Bossier City Engineer Mark Hudson.



Each time an unexpected snag comes up, the city engineer and contractors haveto go back and get new approvals and permits from DOTD.

“This project once it’s complete will be four lanes of concrete, with a great big drainage pipe up underneath the pavement to solve a lot of drainage problems” said Hudson.

The reason for the construction involves poor drainage that can cause flash floods.

“Two lane streets and drainage in the adjacent neighborhoods on either side of Shed Road was not adequate” said Hudson.

New culvert pipes for drainage are now placed under Shed Road, but there’s still more to do, which pushed the construction end date to late 2018 or early 2019.

“The contract was 415 working days, so that doesn’t include Saturdays and Sundays and holidays, and days when you can’t work, bad weather and it doesn’t include down time when you hit a un-forseen problem” said Hudson.

