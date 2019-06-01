Controlled burn in south Natchitoches Parish today

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) People living in or driving through Derry, Gorum, Cloutierville, Montrose, and Chopin areas in south Natchitoches Parish today may observe smoke, but should not be alarmed.

A private dozer land clearing company is conducting a controlled burn on Natchitoches Parish Road #820 off of Louisiana Highway 119 near Derry today.

The burn, which began at 9 a.m. today, will consist of approximately 60 acres and is expected to last most of the day.

