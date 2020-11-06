Controlled burn underway in Natchitoches Parish

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Don’t be alarmed if you see a large amount of smoke when you travel through parts of Natchitoches Parish.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s, on Friday the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry will be conducting a controlled burn of 40 acres in the area of La. Hwy 478 and Harmony Rd.

The burning started this morning and is expected to last until 3 p.m.

