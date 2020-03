Controversy surrounds a newly appointed Caddo Parish School Board member.

Durwood Hendricks is filling the District 10 seat of the late Larry Ramsey, who passed away last month.

Community members have expressed concerns about him being on the CPSB and the Metropolitan Planning Commission’s Zoning Board of Appeals.

Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree has been advised by legal council, Reggie Abrams to reach out to the Attorney General, to render an opinion.