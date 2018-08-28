Convicted sex offender sentenced

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. George Benjamin Franklin

CADDO PARISH - A man determined in a June bench trial in Caddo District Court to have violated sex offender registry law was sentenced this week.

Caddo District Judge John D. Mosely Jr. on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, sentenced George Benjamin Franklin, 40, to five years at hard labor with the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, following his June 27, 2018, conviction of failure to register as a sex offender.

Franklin had faced a sentence of two to 10 years. Judge Mosely also presided at the June 27 bench trial.

Franklin also was on probation for a 2016 conviction of attempted molestation of a juvenile. His probation was revoked and he was ordered to serve out his original sentence of five years at hard labor. The sentences will run concurrently.

Franklin was convicted of failing to register as a sex offender after a bench trial where the court heard evidence from Caddo Parish Sheriff's Deputy Gloria Evans and evidence of another prior conviction for failure to carry a sex offender ID card, in addition to other testimony.