BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The community continues its efforts to support the two men critically injured last week in a pipeline explosion and fire on Barksdale Air Force Base, this time through a cookout Friday evening.

“This was really just a way to raise awareness, not just to give away food,” said Airline High Senior Abigail Lucas, who helped organize the fundraiser as a leader of Students of Courage. “This was just a way of getting people out here and donating and knowing about what’s going on with the family.”

The local student-led religious organization hosted the cookout Friday in Bossier City to raise money for the families of Adam Purland and Clay Moock. The Energy Transfer employees suffered extensive and severe burns in the blast on the East Reservation on April 19. Family members say Purland suffered third-degree burns on over 98% percent of his body.

Jimmy Tibbit came to buy a hotdog to support the recovery of his old friend, Clay Moock.

“I use to work with one of the fellas, Clay Moock, at the environmental company for years. I wanted to give blood for them but I was unable to give blood and I was unable to give blood because of some other circumstances prior to that, my surgeries I had. So this is a good way to come out here and just help out.”

Lucas says volunteers, cooked, packaged, and gave out over 300 hundred hamburgers and over 500 hotdogs to supportive locals, raising more than $10,000.