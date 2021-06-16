Cooper Road community raises concerns over oil drilling proposal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents in Shreveport’s Martin Luther King neighborhood are raising concerns after receiving letters from an oil and gas company asking to drill for oil on their personal property.

Neighbors claim leasing paperwork from Trinity Operating, a Houston-based oil and gas company, trying to get permission from homeowners to drill on their land is being left in their mailboxes.

The neighborhood held a meeting Tuesday to discuss the issue. Most questions brought up during the meeting focused on what this means for their community.

“It’s detrimental to the neighborhood because, does the air quality change? those are the questions that we proposed. does this air quality change. You know these big 18 wheeler’s trucks coming up and down the street, will they destroy the streets, is that going to change. Are children going to be safe to play inside the neighborhood, something may fly off a truck or y’know what if there’s an explosion on the site of building the safety aspect the drilling is not an easy job it’s actually a dangerous job you know how does that affect everybody in this area” said Ryan Williams, resident of the Martin Luther King community.

This was the first meeting and Williams says more are being planned until the neighborhood gets to talk to the oil company.