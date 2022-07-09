SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Monica Armstrong, a Shreveport parent advocate and radio personality Marvelle “Hot Boy Yoshi” Brown partnered to bring a community job and resource fair to the Cooper Road neighborhood Saturday.

Brown and Armstrong both grew up in the Cooper Road neighborhood. Brown knew that Armstrong was involved in community endeavors and wanted to use his relationships in the community to deliver an event that would empower members of a community that is so often associated with negativity.

“I knew that I wanted to do an event in the community, I just didn’t know what I wanted to do. I definitely didn’t want to do a bike giveaway, or school uniforms, backpack cause they do that everywhere,” Brown said. “The most important thing since the pandemic is getting people back to work. I understand that people need jobs.”



Cooper Road job and resource fair (Source: KTAL Staff)



Brown decided Cooper Road community members would benefit most from a job and resource fair. He also understood that many who want to work have obstacles like felony convictions that prevent them from securing quality employment.

The pair invited a range of local employers, including AT&T, the Shreveport Police Department, Goodwill, Job Corps, and others who conducted interviews and hired qualified candidates.

There was also expungement information, voter registration, food, games, employment counselors who could help with resumes and applications, and a kids zone so parents who struggle with child care could connect with employers while their kids played safely within view.

“I said to myself this morning that this event is a success if one person gets hired. I think we’ve reached over 70 people who were hired from different places,” Brown said. “Overall, the event was more than a success. I can’t be more excited about it. This is only the beginning. This is my first community event, but it won’t be the last. We can’t stop a lot of things that are going on within the community, but we can help shift the attention.”