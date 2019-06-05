Cornyn: Tariffs on Mexico could be bad for U.S.

WASHINGTON D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas Senator John Cornyn says he concerned about the tariff threat to Mexico President Donald Trump made last week the impact it could have on the U.S.

President Trump said that he will impose a 5% tariff on Mexican goods on June 10 to pressure the government of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to block Central American migrants from crossing the border into the U.S.

Sen. Cornyn spoke on floor of the U.S. Senate said the tariffs could hurt the U.S. economy.

“I worry not only are these tariffs placed on goods brought into the United States and hurt our booming economy and hurt our jobs here, It’s also going to jeopardize the passage of the USMCA, the successor of NAFTA” said Sen. Cornyn.

Trump said the import tax will increase by 5% every month through October, topping out at 25%.

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy called the tariffs a “mistake” and said it was unlikely Trump would impose them.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

—

