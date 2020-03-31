Coronavirus puts duty station moves for Barksdale families on hold

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bree Carroll is the wife of a Barksdale airman and she sees firsthand how COVID-19 is impacting military families.

“On Thursday, the Defense Department put out an announcement that basically said that our permanent change of station and temporary duty moves are on hold for 60 days.”

So any plans to leave Barksdale for another duty station won’t be happening anytime soon.

“What that means is if you are an active duty member, if they were away in a certain location, they’re kind of stuck there for an unknown time period.”

It’s putting families in a difficult situation.

“So their movers could have already picked up their goods. Now they’re left to kind of figure it out.”

Carroll says many are relying on emergency relief funds.

“The general feeling in the community is a little bit uncertain, but we’re resilient.”

She appreciates the communication from leadership as the changes come in and acts of kindness are bringing the military community closer together.

“We planned an elopement for a couple who couldn’t travel for a wedding they had in three days. We’re seeing virtual health and fitness offerings for free in the community. Homeschooling. I so needed this home school support.”

But she still has her hands full.

“As a wife, as a mom, I still have the same responsibilities. I’m teleworking because I’m a GS employee and entrepreneur, which means my usual workday has gotten a lot fuller.”

