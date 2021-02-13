Coroner: 574 COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Caddo Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of people who have died in Caddo Parish from COVID-19 has risen to 574, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

That is 67 more deaths since the coroner’s office last updated the toll to 507 on Friday, January 15. The first coronavirus death in Caddo Parish was reported on March 14, 2020, and deaths peaked at 111 in April 2020.

The coroner’s office says the average age of decedents is 73.8, with the oldest victim age 104, and no deaths under age 22. Six victims were age 30 or younger and seven were 100 or older, with the bulk of the deaths, 364, people age 70 or older.

There have been 183 black male deaths, 144 black female deaths, 103 white females, 142 white males, and two Hispanic males, bearing in mind that Hispanic is not a race but an ethnicity. There also are 26 decedents whose COVID-19 test results are pending.

There were 472 COVID deaths in 2020. 83 deaths were reported in January. and there have been 19 COVID deaths to date in February.

All but a small number of the deaths have been of people with known or suspected pre-existing serious health conditions.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office extends condolences to the families of the deceased and medical professionals affected by the pandemic.

