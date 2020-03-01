CORONER: Body discovered in Sabine Parish pond, possible drowning

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sabine Coroner is investigating after a body was found in Hall Pond off Midway Road on Sunday morning.

According to the Sabine Coroner, on March 1 the coroner office was called by the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Department to a possible drowning off Midway Road.

The coroner identified the victim as 79-year-old, C B Leatherwood, of Converse La.

According to the coroner, Leatherwood had gone fishing with a friend on Feb. 29. The friend left early, leaving Leatherwood to fish alone.

The coroner says it was not unusual for Leatherwood to stay out late, but after several attempted and unanswered phone calls to Leatherwood, the coroner says a call was placed to SPSD on March 1 reporting Leatherwood as missing.

North Sabine Fire District along with Sabine deputies assisted in the search.

Upon the search, investigators found the boat in the pond Leatherwood and his friend used for their fishing trip. According to the coroner, deputies found the body of Leatherwood in the water while searching the bank area.

Deputies pulled Leatherwood to shore and pronounced him dead at the scene.

There is no suspicion of foul play. An autopsy has been ordered.

This is an ongoing investigation.

