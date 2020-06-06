Coroner: Caddo Parish COVID-19 death count rises to 209

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of people who have died in Caddo Parish from COVID-19 has risen to 209, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

That is eight more deaths since the coroner’s office last updated the toll to 201 on Tuesday. The first Caddo Parish coronavirus death was reported on March 24.

According to the coroner, the average age of those that have died increased to 71.8, with the youngest age 22, the oldest 102, with 125 of them age 70 or older. There have been 84 black male deaths, 62 black female deaths, 30 white females, and 33 white males.

That means 70 percent of those who have died from COVID-19 in Caddo Parish are black and 15 percent are white. Statewide, 54 percent of those who have died from the coronavirus are black and 43 percent are white.

The coroner’s office says the peak in daily COVID-19 deaths in Caddo Parish occurred April 11 when nine people died with positive virus tests. There were 10 COVID-19 deaths here in March, 111 in April, 78 in May and a total of nine reported so far in June.

All but a handful of the deaths were of people with known or suspected pre-existing serious health conditions.

As of Friday, there were 41,989 coronavirus cases confirmed statewide, with 2,669 of them in Caddo Parish.

