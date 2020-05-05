Coroner: Caddo Parish COVID-19 deaths now 134

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of people who have died in Caddo Parish from COVID-19 has risen to 134, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

That’s 14 more deaths since the coroner’s office last updated the number of fatalities from the coronavirus to 120 on Thursday, April 30. The first coronavirus death occurred in Caddo Parish on March 24.

As of Monday, the Louisiana Department of Health was reporting a total of 1,629 COVID-19 cases in Caddo Parish, which is the most populated parish in Northwest Louisiana and has so far reported the most cases and deaths.

The coroner’s office says the average age of those who have died in Caddo Parish is 71.8, with the youngest age 22, the oldest 96. Only two of the dead were 30 or younger, while 14 were 90 or older. There have been 58 black male deaths, 37 black female deaths, 21 white females and 18 white males.

As with all of the previously reported deaths, the coroner’s office says the 14 deaths were all of people with known or suspected pre-existing serious health conditions.

