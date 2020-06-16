Coroner: Caddo Parish COVID-19 deaths rise to 219

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of people who have died in Caddo Parish from COVID-19 has risen to 219, according to a statement released late Monday night from the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

That is six more deaths since the coroner’s office last updated the toll to 213 last Monday. The first Caddo Parish coronavirus death was reported on March 24. In the last week, there were no deaths reported on three separate days.

According to the coroner, the average age of those that have died has now risen to 82, with the youngest age 22, the oldest 102, with 131 of them age 70 or older. There have been 88 black male deaths, 64 black female deaths, 33 white females, and 34 white males.

The coroner’s office mentioned that the peak in daily COVID-19 deaths in Caddo Parish occurred April 11 when nine people died with positive virus tests. There were 10 COVID-19 deaths in March, 111 in April, 80 in May and 12 reported so far in June.

