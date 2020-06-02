Coroner: Caddo Parish tops 200 COVID-19 deaths

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than 200 people have died from COVID-19 in Caddo Parish.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, 201 people have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday.

According to the coroner, the average age of those that have died is 71.6, with the youngest being 22 and the oldest being 102. 119 of those who died were age 70 or older.

Here’s the racial breakdown of the COVID-19 deaths:

80 black male deaths

62 black female deaths

29 white females

30 white males

The first COVID-19 death in the parish was reported on March 24. The coroner’s office says the peak in daily COVID-19 deaths in Caddo Parish occurred April 11 when nine people died with positive virus tests. There were 10 COVID-19 deaths here in March, 111 in April, 78 in May and one reported so far in June.

All but a handful of the deaths were of people with known or suspected pre-existing serious health conditions.

As of Tuesday, there were 40,746 coronavirus cases confirmed statewide, with 2,609 of them in Caddo Parish.

