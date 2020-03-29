Coroner confirms fifth death from coronavirus in Caddo Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The coroner’s office confirmed two more deaths in Caddo Parish from the coronavirus Sunday night.

According to a statement from the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, 82-year-old Ruth Doreck died Friday at WK Pierremont Health Center, and 77-year-old Gregory Roque died early Saturday morning at his home in Sunset Acres.

“As with the previous three Caddo Parish losses to the COVID-19 virus, both victims had pre-existing serious health conditions,” the coroner’s office report said.

The latest deaths bring the number of those killed by the coronavirus in Caddo Parish to five.

On Friday, the coroner’s office confirmed the death of 35-year-old Billie Carroll, one day after confirming the deaths of 78-year-old Stephen Bradley and 64-year-old Ronnie Hampton earlier in the week. Both were pastors of Shreveport churches.

As of 12 p.m. Saturday, only two of the deaths in Caddo Parish were reflected in the Louisiana Department of Health’s online COVID-19 data.

