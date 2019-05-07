Coroner identifies body recovered from Red River

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) -- A man whose body was recovered from the Red River Monday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.

Shortly before noon the body of 49-year-old Nathaniel H. Cozart, of Mount Enterprise, Texas, was spotted in the river.

An autopsy was ordered at Ochsner LSU Health.

Cozart's death remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

