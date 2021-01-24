Coroner identifies man killed in north Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man who was shot and killed in his car has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

According to the coroner’s office, Nicholas Kent Sparks, 25, of the 2900 block of Dee Street in Shreveport, died after being shot while sitting in his car outside a home in the 3800 block of Lakeshore Drive in north Shreveport.

Sparks was shot around 8 p.m. and died around 8:30 p.m. The shooting remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.