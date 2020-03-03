Coroner identifies man shot and killed by Caddo deputy

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man shot and killed Monday by a Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputy is identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner says the man is 34-year-old Cody Hodges of Keithville.

Hodges was shot and killed Monday afternoon outside of a mobile home on Williams Road. According to Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator, it happened when a deputy responded to a 911 call from the man’s ex-girlfriend, saying he was waving a weapon around, threatening to kill himself.

When the deputy first arrived, they found the man in his vehicle. Witnesses said the deputy and man exited their vehicles at about the same time.

Prator says the deputy asked the man to drop the weapon, but he pointed it at them instead. Prator says the deputy fired 11 shots at the man, killing him.

The coroner says Hodges, who was shot multiple times, was identified through fingerprint comparison. An autopsy is scheduled at Ochsner LSU Health hospital.

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator says according to a preliminary investigation, the shooting appears to be justified.

The name of the deputy involved in the shooting is not known.

