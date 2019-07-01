Coroner identifies men killed in southwest Shreveport shooting

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has identified two men killed in an incident in southwest Shreveport early Sunday morning.

The two men were shot at a residence in the 2700 block of Long Branch Lane in the Southern Hills neighborhood.

According to reports, Perry Bailey, 36, of Barksdale Air Force Base, was shot and mortally wounded by Brandan C. Brown, 39, of Bossier City, who then shot himself. Brown died at the Long Branch Lane address. Bailey was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died at 5:39 a.m.

Bailey was identified through fingerprint comparison and by the commander of Barksdale Air Force Base. Brown was identified through fingerprint comparison.

Autopsies for both men have been ordered to be conducted at Ochsner on Monday, July 1, 2019.

The incident remains under investigation by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office.

