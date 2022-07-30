SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a woman who died as a result of a motorcycle crash late Friday night in Shreveport.

The coroner says 52-year-old Tammy Rubey of the 3000 block of Edson Boulevard died after the motorcycle that she was a passenger on a motorcycle when it crashed in the 7100 block of West 70th Street.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Rubey was transported to Ochsner LSU Health emergency room, where she died as a result of the crash. She died just after 11 p.m.

An autopsy was ordered.