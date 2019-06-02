Coroner identifies suspect who died in officer-involved stabbing/shooting

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) The man fatally stabbed and shot during a confrontation with a Shreveport police officer in a Shreveport casino parking garage Saturday, June 1, 2019, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Marcus Boles, 35, of Shreveport, was mortally wounded in the incident in the Sam’s Town Casino Parking Garage on the Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway around 6:50 p.m. He died at 7:30 p.m. at Ochsner LSU Health hospital.

Boles was identified through fingerprint comparison.

An autopsy was authorized at Ochsner LSU Health.

—

