SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed the identity of a teen who was found dead in an apartment swimming pool in west Shreveport Sunday evening.

According to the coroner, 15-year-old Christian Muliira was found at the bottom of an eight-foot deep pool at an apartment complex in the 9100 block of Mansfield Road around 7:10 p.m.

Muliira was rushed to Willis-Knighten South emergency room. He was pronounced dead at 7:39.

An autopsy was ordered.