Coroner identifies victim fatally shot in Saturday afternoon Cedar Grove gunfire exchange

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has released the name of a man shot and mortally wounded in Cedar Grove over the weekend.

Tyquarion GeRae Thomas, 20, of Melba Lane in Shreveport, died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 5:13 p.m. He had been shot multiple times just before 4:30 p.m.

GeRae was positively identified by family members.

An autopsy was ordered.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!