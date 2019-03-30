Coroner identifies victim in Friday evening fatal head-on collision

Shreveport police are still investigating a head-on crash that claimed the life of a Bossier City man over the weekend.

Brandon Deon Alexander, 29, of Bossier City, was killed in the wreck that occurred just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Youree Dr. and East Dalzell Street.

Alexander was southbound on Youree when his Pontiac crossed the grassy median into northbound oncoming traffic, swiped the front of a Nissan VRS driven by 56-year-old Melonie Hornbeak.

The impact put Alexander’s vehicle into a spin before being T-boned by a black 2014 Chevy Z71, driven by 34-year-old Joshua Knowles.

Police say Hornbeak and Knowles were taken to the Shreveport Police Department’s Field Support Bureau where they voluntarily submitted to state-mandated toxicology tests.

An autopsy has been ordered for Alexander.

