Coroner identifies victim in Milan Street fatal crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a fatal crash Wednesday afternoon in Shreveport’s South Lakeshore neighborhood.

According to the coroner’s office, 21-year-old Jarvis Raytez Thompson died in a head-on collision that involved a silver pickup truck and a black car. Police have not confirmed which vehicle Thompson was driving.

The crash happened at 3:13 p.m. near the Villa De Lago Apartments. The coroner’s office says Thompson was identified through fingerprint comparison, and an autopsy was ordered through Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.

The crash remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.