Coroner identifies victim in Vivian oil field fatal accident

VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) The man shocked and killed in north Caddo Parish last Wednesday, after an accident at an oil well site in Vivian has been identified.

Caleb Rhodes, 26, of Bossier City, was transported to North Caddo Hospital after an accident at Dempsy Oil work site on Boyter Lane, north of Trees City Road, where he later died.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, Rhodes and two others were pulling a pipe, which was draining water, from a well when Rhodes fell into water and onto steel rods on the ground. Rhodes co-workers reported feeling an electrical current prior to the accident.

