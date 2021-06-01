Coroner identifies victim killed in S. Shreveport crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has identified a man killed in a south Shreveport wreck.

The coroner’s office says Ramiro Miranda Corea, 53, of Walker Road, died in the accident that that happened around 5 p.m. on May 21 in the 10400 block of Richard Pratt Drive and Ron Bean Boulevard near the Port of Caddo-Bossier.

Deputies say Miranda died at the scene of the wreck.