Coroner identifies victim killed in Shreveport crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has identified a man killed in a Tuesday morning crash.

The crash happened Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. at West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop at Newcastle Boulevard.

The victim is identified as Jessie Rainey of Shreveport.

An autopsy was ordered at Ochsner LSU Health hospital.

The collision remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

