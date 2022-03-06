SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Coroner has identified the woman killed Tuesday night while attempting to cross a road in southeast Shreveport.

According to the coroner’s office, 58-year-old Angela Mae Welch was killed when she was struck by a motor vehicle just before 8:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop near Walker road.

According to police, she was crossing the street near the intersection of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Walker Rd. around 8:00 p.m. when she was struck by a car. She died at the scene.

Shreveport police are still investigating.