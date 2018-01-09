Coroner identifies woman struck by vehicle on I-20

Breaking News
The woman who stepped into traffic and was killed on Interstate-20 last week in Shreveport has been identified.
 
The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 24-year-old Kishawn Monique Jones, with addresses of record in Houston, Texas, and Shreveport.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5 Jones was in a cab at I-20 and West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop when she told the driver to stop and got out of the cab after a heated argument on her phone. 

When Jones exited the cab she walked into traffic and was struck by another vehicle.

