SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died after being struck by two vehicles Friday night.

According to the coroner’s report, 68-year-old Tommy Morrison of Shreveport was walking in the 1900 block of Hearne Ave when he was struck by the first vehicle around 8:15 p.m. Shortly after the first impact, Morrison was struck by a second vehicle.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Shreveport police are still investigating this incident and an autopsy will be performed.