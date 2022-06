SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The coroner’s office has identified the man killed Friday when his motorcycle slid under an 18-wheeler on I-20.

According to the coroner’s office, 63-year-old Gregory Roseman of El Paso Texas died just after 1 p.m. when his motorcycle struck the side of an 18-wheeler going eastbound near Hwy 169 near Greenwood. Roseman then went under the truck and was dragged.

The wreck is still under investigation and an autopsy was ordered.