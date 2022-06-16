Police are on the scene investigating a body found in the 4100 block of Miles St. (Source: Tony Neal KTAL NBC6)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified the person whose remains were found by construction workers in March at a demolition site in Mooretown.

The coroner says the remains were those of 57-year-old Juanita Brewer of Shreveport’s Martin Luther King neighborhood. Using DNA analysis, Brewer was identified by the FACES Lab in Baton Rouge.

When construction workers found Brewer, her remains were in an advanced state of decomposition and sustained damage from heavy equipment during the demolition of a house in the 4100 block of Miles Street on March 28.

Brewer’s cause and manner of death are still under investigation.