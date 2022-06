Crash on Jewella and W 70th St. (KTAL/KMSS staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner identified the Shreveport man who died due to his car striking a tree Tuesday night.

The coroner says the victim, 74-year-old Charles Conner, was traveling south on Jewella Avenue when he hit the median, crossed into northbound lanes, and then hit a tree.

Conner was pronounced dead just before 8:30 p.m. at Ochsner LSU Health hospital.