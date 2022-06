SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a Vivian man who was killed when his bicycle was struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening.

Just before 7:00 p.m. Caddo Parish deputies responded to the scene at the 900 block of N. Pine St. When officers arrived they found the man lying in the road, deceased.

The coroner has identified the victim as 55-year-old James Herring.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.