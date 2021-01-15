Coroner: More than 500 COVID-19 deaths now confirmed in Caddo Parish

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The number of people who have died in Caddo Parish from COVID-19 has risen to 507, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

That is 17 more deaths since the coroner’s office last updated the toll to 490 on Saturday, January 9. The first coronavirus death in Caddo Parish was reported on March 14.

The coroner’s office says the average age of decedents is 73.7, with the oldest victim age 104, and no deaths under age 22. Five victims were age 30 or younger and five were 100 or older, with the bulk of the deaths, 321, people age 70 or older.

There have been 161 black male deaths, 130 black female deaths, 92 white females, 122 white males and two Hispanic males, bearing in mind that Hispanic is not a race but an ethnicity.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,712 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide Friday, bringing the total to 364,853. Of the 425 new confirmed and probable cases reported in Northwest Louisiana since Thursday, 195 were in Caddo Parish, where a total of 20,685 cases have been reported to date.

Here are the monthly coronavirus deaths in Caddo Parish:

March 2020 – 10

April 2020– 111

May 2020 – 81

June 2020 – 40

July 2020 – 40

August 2020 – 44

September 2020 – 26

October 2020 – 22

November 2020 – 33

December 2020 – 48

January 2021 — 38

All of the deaths have been of people with known or suspected pre-existing serious health conditions, according to the coroner’s office.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office extends condolences to the families of the deceased and medical professionals affected by the pandemic.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.