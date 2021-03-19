Coroner: ‘No indication of mistreatment’ of Keithville man who died while being detained by CPSO deputies

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner says there was “no indication of mistreatment” of the Keithville man who died Thursday while being detained by Caddo Sheriff’s deputies.

According to a statement released by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the coroner gave a verbal report to Sheriff Steve Prator Friday about the death of William Walls, who passed away after deputies went to execute an arrest warrant for someone else on his property.

The coroner told the sheriff an autopsy revealed Walls suffered from extensive heart disease and that his full investigation could be completed by next week.

“The events on Thursday are terribly unfortunate and we express our condolences to the Walls family,” Sheriff Steve Prator said in the statement. “While our investigation is still ongoing we have reviewed dashcam and bodycam video from our deputies, conducted interviews, and received the verbal coroner’s report, all of which indicate that the deputies followed proper procedures and were reasonable. This case will be forwarded to the District Attorney for review if he chooses.”

According to CPSO, Walls died at his home in the 14000 block of Pecan Rd. where deputies were executing an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Chad Deloach, of Keithville. Deloach was not at the mobile home, but deputies were met by Walls, who came from a back door of another mobile home on the property. Deputies asked for permission to search Walls’ mobile home for Deloach, which was granted by Walls.

During the search, Walls became aggravated with deputies and tried to re-enter his home. CPSO says Walls was detained and placed in a patrol car for officer safety.

Deputies continued their search on the property, then returned to the patrol car a short time later and were talking with Walls when he had a medical episode, according to CPSO. Deputies removed him from the car, contacted the fire department, and started CPR until medical emergency personnel arrived and took him to the hospital. He was later pronounced deceased.